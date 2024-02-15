Check out a full-court no-look shot by Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili has been a fan favorite since joining the San Antonio Spurs last season.

With the drafting of Victor Wembanyama, the steadiness of Zach Collins, and the emergence of Dominck Barlow, Mamu has not gotten much playing time this season. But as he shows in this video, his skills are significant.

FULL COURT pic.twitter.com/kgUxTsBtKE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 14, 2024

There are no words to fully express how impressive this sort of improbable circus shot is, but Mamu makes it look easy.

And apparently, he had the camera running just in time.

With the exception of Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs are on a break for the All-Star Weekend.

Too bad for Sandro they have dropped the H-O-R-S-E competition.

