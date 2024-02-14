San Antonio vs. Dallas, Final Score: Spurs go ice cold after quick start against Mavs, lose 93-116

Coming in off a thrilling blowout win in Toronto, the San Antonio Spurs were looking to enter the All-Star break on a winning streak. Unfortunately, they ran into a red-hot Dallas Mavericks club, and after a hot 18 minutes to start the game and leading by as much as 15, the Spurs offense went ice cold for the remainder of the game while the Mavs made defensive adjustments and got on a roll offensively.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points and 9 rebounds, although 20 of them came during the initial hot start before he went cold with the rest of the team. Luka Doncic had 27 points (despite shooting just 1-8 from three) before exiting in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be neck spasms, and Kyrie Irving was an unstoppable force with 34 points.

Observations

Wemby scored 12 of the Spurs first 17 points, hitting two threes and assisting a Julian Champagnie three with a no-look, behind-the-back pass. He already had a 12-2-2-2 (blocks) stat line at his first break and was getting plenty of oohs and aahs from the Dallas faithful, even without any flashy dunks. He stayed hot in the second quarter and got his 20th point of the game, which just so happened to also be his 1,000th career point. David Robinson is the only Spurs rookie to score more in 50 games (this was no. 49 for Wemby), and he joins Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal as the only rookies to ever have 1,000+ points in 150+ blocks in their first 50 games.

Things may have been different if it weren’t for a combination of the offense going cold and Kyrie Irving in the second quarter. After leading by as much as 15, the Spurs found themselves down by 5 heading into the break with Irving getting all 17 of his first-half points in the quarter. At the same time, the Spurs went the final 5:44 of the half without a field goal and reverted to their bad habit of settling for threes when shots stop falling. After hitting 4-10 in the first quarter, they shot 0-10 in the second and finished the game 9-36.

The turd quarter made its return for the Spurs, as it was more of the same from the second, with the Mavs making whatever they wanted while the Spurs couldn’t even buy a layup to outscore them 32-14. In the second and third quarters combined, the Spurs only scored one more point than the first. Their only consistent source of offense in the second half was Malaki Branham, who scored 11 straight points to open the fourth quarter and hit four threes overall.

As if the basketball gods were saying “that’s enough” after about five-and-a-half consecutive quarters of spectacular ball from Wemby, he sat stuck on 20 points until he scored six quick ones midway through the fourth quarter before being pulled for garbage time. In reality, it was a good defensive adjustment made by Jason Kidd. After starting Wemby’s fast start, he made the adjustment of putting PJ Washington on him and having Dereck Lively (who did not start after breaking his nose in the last game) or Daniel Gafford roam the paint to keep him out, and it worked as he settled for jumpers.

It was a rough game for both Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, who combined for 14 points on 5-27 shooting from the field. They were far from the only cold shooters in the game, but more is expected from them. Jeremy Sochan played good defense on Doncic when he was matched up on him, especially early, but all 10 of his points came in the first quarter before he went cold as well.

Need to end on a positive note? Just going to leave this here.

FULL COURT pic.twitter.com/kgUxTsBtKE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 14, 2024

After the much-needed All-Star Break, the Spurs will return to action on Thursday, February 22 in Sacramento. Tipoff will be at 9:00 PM CT on Bally Sports.