Spurs plagued by familiar offensive issues in blowout loss to the Mavericks

The Spurs will head into the All-Star break with a loss. After a strong start, they simply forgot how to score and couldn't do anything to contain the superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 64 points to lead Dallas to an easy 116-93 win.

It was the last game before the All-Star break, so it wasn’t surprising to see the Mavericks lacking focus to start the game. The Spurs, meanwhile, were ready to play and with Wembanyama hitting his jumpers pounced to get an early lead. Sochan was extremely active on defense, giving Luka Doncic some issues, which meant Dallas had to rely on transition points for a while. As Wemby checked out, Luka started to find his comfort zone on offense, using his size to score while also creating a scary pick-and-roll duo with Derek Lively II. The young big man also helped the home team tighten things up on defense and the Spurs’ second unit plus Devin Vassell lineup couldn’t get buckets easily unless they came after a well-timed Sochan cut. After one, San Antonio was up seven.

With Wembanyama back on the floor and Blake Wesley offering some good minutes off the bench, the Silver and Black looked more like the team that carved out a double-digit lead earlier. Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving was ready to keep his Mavs in it by hitting mid-range jumpers while Doncic rested. The Spurs didn’t have anyone who could create when their star big was on the bench, as Vassell and Keldon Johnson were having cold shooting nights. Dallas slowly but surely took control of the game after chipping away at the deficit when Victor was on the floor, with Doncic and Irving picking apart San Antonio’s defense. Had the Spurs not built a buffer in the opening frame, the game could have gotten out of hand earlier than it did, as the home team held them to just 19 points in the second.

The first three possessions for each team foreshadowed what was to come. The Mavericks easily scored on all three and the Spurs badly missed on them. The lead that was just five at the half quickly reached 12. Things would only get tougher for San Antonio, as an adjustment Jason Kidd made worked well to defang the visitors’ offense. P.J. Washington guarded Wembanyama while Daniel Gafford roamed as a help defender. Wemby couldn’t work comfortably from the perimeter and when he tried to force his way inside, he could only take tough shots. With Victor unable to be the engine of the offense and his teammates missing even wide open shots from outside, it wasn’t long before Dallas, which had its two superstars dropping buckets and dimes, completely ran away with the game.

Game notes

Wembanyama had 26 points in 27 minutes despite not scoring at all in the third. He was fantastic in the first half and even on nights where it seems he could have done more, he ends with stat lines that most players in the league could never get. When asked about Wemby’s second half by a reporter, Pop said “You are sort of treating him like I treated David (Robinson). ‘David, you gotta — come on!’ He had 27 points, he had nine rebounds and three blocks, and you’re bitching at him.” It does feel like we all treat Wemby like that sometimes, but it’s hard to avoid it considering his tremendous talent.

Jeremy Sochan was great in the first half, bothering Doncic and making smart cuts, but he couldn’t do much in the second half. One of the biggest problems with Sochan is that opponents don’t respect his outside shot, no matter what the percentage reads, so opponents can gameplan with that in mind, as Kidd did by putting Gafford on Sochan. The same goes for Tre Jones, whom opponents just leave open routinely and who missed his four outside shots on Wednesday. Those two have to be sharp in all other areas, including defense, to be net positives and that was just impossible for them to do against Irving and Doncic.

Games like this one make it easy to justify tanking this year. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson often don’t look like the players who can help Wembanyama lead San Antonio back to contention. The Spurs had 28 assists in 23 field goals, which looks good but also shows they don’t have guys who can create for themselves. Vassell got a few assists and steals, so his cold shooting night can be forgiven to a degree. There was nothing good about Johnson’s performance, as he was terrible on both ends. Those two have something to prove after the All-Star game.

Blake Wesley had some great minutes, which is becoming less surprising by the game. His improvement over a short period of time has been tremendous. Earlier in the season he looked like he was a year away, at least, from being a contributor, but now he doesn’t look out of place as a backup. He still has a long way to go, but his development has been a pleasant surprise.

Has Branham improved? His stat line says he had an efficient shooting night in a game in which no one else had it going. The reality is most of his points came when the Spurs were down by over 20 and he didn’t do much more than score. Branham also has something to prove after the break.

Zach Collins tries hard and contributes on the boards, with his playmaking and post scoring, but he’s not an outside shooter or a rim protector, which is what the Spurs need. The coaching staff needs to find ways to use him that highlight his strengths instead of his weaknesses because asking him to be something he’s not will not work.

Play of the game

Wesley is not scared to try to dunk, even when a shot-blocker is around.

Next game: Thursday, Feb. 22 at Sacramento Kings

The Spurs will kick off the second leg of the Rodeo Road Trip by visiting the Kings in Sacramento after the All-Star break.