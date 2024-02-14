Victor Wembanyama may be the best rookie of the century

Since the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff shifted Victor Wembanyama to the center position, the rookie has been nothing short of outstanding. Over the past 29 games, he’s showcased remarkable statistics, averaging 21.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 blocks, all while maintaining an impressive shooting percentage of 49.3%. What’s even more noteworthy is that he achieves these numbers in just 27 minutes per game, adding an extra layer of astonishment to his performance.

Wemby’s #’s since Dec 8 (the 29 games he’s played @ center) are insane:



PPG RPG APG BPG FG% 3P%

21.4 10.3 3.6. 3.6 49.3 35.8



Wembanyama’s offensive prowess isn’t limited to traditional big man skills; his three-point shooting has seen significant improvement, boasting a 35.8% accuracy during this impressive stretch. Moreover, he has seamlessly incorporated the inverted pick-and-roll into his playmaking repertoire, defying expectations for a player of his stature. His scoring as a ballhandler places him in the 60th percentile, with room for further enhancement as he becomes more acclimated to the league.

However, the most remarkable transformation has occurred on the defensive end. Wembanyama has rapidly solidified his status as one of the premier defenders in the NBA, a feat rarely achieved by rookies. His presence on the court makes penetrating the paint nearly impossible for opponents, with a staggering 11% decrease in their shooting percentage at the rim. This defensive dominance is exemplified by incidents like Toronto rookie Gradey Dick’s attempt at the rim, opting for a scoop layup due to Wembanyama’s looming presence, resulting in an airball and eventual block by the Frenchman.

This defensive impact is a nightly occurrence, significantly elevating the Spurs’ performance. Their defensive rating sees a remarkable 10-point improvement when Wembanyama is on the court, placing them in the 98th percentile in the league.

The question arises: Is Wembanyama, with his outstanding defensive contributions combined with remarkable offensive displays, the best rookie of this century? The answer may lean towards yes, but drawing such a conclusion hinges on his ability to sustain this dominant performance.

I’m sure Wemby has listened to coach Popovic because the rookie seems to never be distracted by outside noise.

Chris Vernon’s excitement, speaking about how incredible Wemby played on Monday represents all of us.

His pull-up shooting has improved so much in the last month or so, this showing how he compares to other dominant shooters in the league.