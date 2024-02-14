It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Some days, watching the Spurs feels like a chore, but Monday was not one of those days. The Spurs dismantled the hapless Raptors six ways from Sunday (on a Monday!) behind a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in under 30 minutes. Tonight, the Spurs have a more difficult assignment, taking on the 7th place Mavericks, who just got a lot better by adding Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the trade deadline.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, the Mavs certainly became more dangerous in the west, and are looking to move up into the top six spots and avoid the play-in. Tonight is the last game before the All-Star break, and to be honest, that’s often when you see sloppy and distracted play in the NBA. Let’s hope it’s mostly on the Mavericks’ side.

Happy Valentine’s Day Spurs Fans, and enjoy tonight’s game.

A little more road music

Game Prediction:

Luka Doncic, feeling the spirit of Valentine’s Day, will not complain about any calls for the entire game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

February 14, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.