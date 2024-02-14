Report: The Spurs and Hawks discussed a potential trade for Trae Young

The Trade Deadline has come and gone, and while it was mostly boring for Spurs fans and the NBA as a whole, the fireworks may still be coming this offseason. One surprise for much of league wasn’t who was traded, but rather who wasn’t: Dejounte Murray. While there were rumors of much interest around the league, including from the Spurs, he ended up staying with the Atlanta Hawks.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still interested in changing things up this summer, and now rumors are starting to swirl that Trae Young may also be dealt, and the Spurs are considered the favorite to land him if they go through with it. In fact, according to multiple sources, the Spurs and Hawks discussed potential deals for Young before the deadline.

REPORT: An NBA executive says the Hawks discussed a potential Trae Young trade with the Spurs before the deadline, per @HowardBeck.



“It’s considered a near certainty that [the Hawks] will part with one, or both [Trae and Dejounte], this summer.” pic.twitter.com/rD0Iq4GI6F — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 14, 2024

"There appears to be a true market forming for Young. San Antonio tops the perceived list. It is believed in some corners of the league that Young would have interest in South Texas as a destination if he were forced to leave Atlanta." - Marc Stein (https://t.co/N9euXPIbrX) pic.twitter.com/7CS7luEuhY — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) February 12, 2024

While most superstars who either demand to be traded or allow their teams to trade them (although Young does not have a no-trade clause in his contract) request to go to contenders, teaming up with Victor Wembanyama to create one will also be a big draw, and the Spurs would be one of the few teams with the assets to trade for Young. Not only will they have the cap space to absorb his $40 million salary next season without giving up too much, but they also have multiple first round picks, including the Hawks’ own unprotected pick in 2025.

If they are truly interested in starting over this summer and entering the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes, they’ll want that pick back. Something like Keldon Johnson (which would make me sad but is likely what it would take), Devonte’ Graham, Malaki Branham, Atlanta’s 2025 first round pick, and other draft assets could theoretically get the job done.

Gregg Popovich has stressed that the Spurs want to build the right way — slowly and through the draft — but it’s probably a given that if they’ve discussed Young before, they likely will again. At just 25 years old, he fits the “timeline” and would bring two skillsets to the Spurs that have been severely lacking: automatic scoring and play-making. Combined with continued growth from Wemby, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, they could form a very good starting lineup that would mask some of Young’s weaknesses on defense and rapidly speed up the rebuild.

We’ll know more if anything else comes from these trade talks in the offseason, but in the meantime, what do you think, Pounders? Would you be interested in adding a player like Young to the Spurs, and if so, at what price? Feel free to discuss in the comments below!