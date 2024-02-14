Victor Wembanyama takes a tour of the International School of San Antonio

Since his arrival in San Antonio (and his first breakfast taco), Victor Wembanyama has embraced the city of San Antonio, including but not limited to the Hispanic culture.

Recently, Wemby found a little hint of his culture.

“Victor visited the International School of San Antonio to help celebrate the school’s newest accreditation, the LabelFrancÉducation seal, and spend time with their incredible staff and students.”

Victor visited the International School of San Antonio to help celebrate the school’s newest accreditation, the LabelFrancÉducation seal, and spend time with their incredible staff and students!



This accreditation is awarded to select schools that offer their scholars… pic.twitter.com/Qj0a8fzbjG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

“This accreditation is awarded to select schools that offer their scholars enhanced instruction in the French language! Congratulations, ISSA!”

There is a minute-long video embedded in the tweet that also aired during the Spurs game against the Toronto Raptors.

The video is worth a watch, as was the game.

Spurs are in Dallas tonight closing out the first leg of the Rodeo Road Trip.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts.

This is the your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.