Survey: Burning questions for the Spurs all-star break

With the NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, the San Antonio Spurs will get a much needed break for the festivities. To add onto the already difficult rodeo road trip, the young Spurs seemed to be hitting a wall going into the break. They could use a few days off to refocus and rest for the last stretch of the season.

Of course not all of the Spurs will have the weekend off. Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan will be participating in the festivities in Indianapolis. They’ll both be playing in the Rising Stars games, and Wembanyama will appear alongside Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero in the Skill Challenge.

We want to hear your thoughts on how All-Star Weekend will go, and which Spurs will benefit most from the break! Check out the survey below, and share your thoughts in the comments. We will post the results later this week.

