What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Raptors

The first time the San Antonio Spurs faced off with the Toronto Raptors, back on November 5, I was in attendance with my wife and daughter. It was her first Spurs game, and we were excited to see how a five-month-old would react to everything that goes on at the Frost Bank Center. Everything was smooth sailing until the third quarter started, when hunger and exhaustion kicked in. We went out into the courtyard to give her a bottle and play for a bit. By the time the third quarter was coming to an end, we knew that it was time for us to head home so she could nap.

Unfortunately, the Spurs also only lasted that long. A Malaki Branham bucket with 7:56 left in the third pushed the lead to 21, which was their largest of the game. The third ended with the Spurs up 15, but the Raptors would chip away slowly through the fourth. With 37 seconds left, Scottie Barnes hit a three that tied the game at 108 for the first time since it was 12-12 at the 4:56 mark of the first.

The Spurs went on to lose in overtime – a loss that feels indicative of season.

When these two teams met up on Monday evening, there was a similar flow to how the first matchup went. The Spurs led by five instead of four after one and 17 instead of 19 at halftime. So as the third quarter was starting, I naturally wondered if the Spurs had learned from their mistakes in the first meeting. It was evident they had as their lead kept going up as the third quarter clock ticked down. At the 2:22 mark, a pair of Devin Vassell free throws gave the team their biggest lead of 31.

The only thing that ended up being in question when the fourth quarter started was whether Coach Gregg Popovich would keep Victor Wembanyama in the game long enough to complete his unique triple-double. It was a much-needed blowout for a team that could have used any kind of win.

Takeaways

Victor Wembanyama and the chase for a quadruple double: Games like last night serve as stark reminders that we’re watching a historic kind of player. A scroll through X and you’ll come across all sorts of ridiculous statistics the Spurs’ rookie has been putting up, like this one from the NBA History account. The craziest part of all this is that he’s played more than 30 minutes in only 18 of his 48 games. To put up a 27-point, 14-rebound, and 10-block performance while also racking up five assists and two steals in a mere 29 minutes is absurd. But it also brings into reality that it’s likely only a matter of time before he becomes the first player since David Robinson in 1994 to record a quadruple double. And really, it feels like he’ll be the first player to do it more than once. Could we even see a quintuple double from the alien?

Devin Vassell and the hot hand: A month ago, Devin Vassell scored a total of nine points across two games while shooting 3-24 from the field (by far the worst two-game stretch of the season for him) but that didn’t stop some fans from reacting like he played like that every night. To his credit, he’s responded in a big way. In the 15 games since, he’s averaging 22.2 points on .502/.394/.800 splits. One thing he’s been doing, and he’s admitted as much, is attacking the basket. Prior to these 15 games, Vassell was averaging 7.2 drives per game and 3.6 shot attempts on those drives. Those numbers are 10.5 and 4.9 over these 15 games, including the 12 drives he had in Toronto. This is the type of growth you love to see from a player as important to the team as Vassell.

Jeremy Sochan and the shutdown defense: There’s been a lot said about Sochan this season, but the fact remains he is seen by the Spurs as their premier defender. That’s why game after game, you see him matched up against the opposing team’s best player. In the two matchups against Scottie Barnes, he’s held Barnes to five points on 2-10 shooting. Those numbers include the fact that Barnes went for 30 points in the first meeting as he feasted on defenders not named Jeremy. While Sochan may have tougher times with the likes of Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić, who doesn’t? As young as he is, he still wreaks havoc on players in the next offensive tier.

Bonus takeaway

Not sure if anybody has made this point, but you know how in shows and movies, they’ll have an evil twin and the one difference is that one has a mustache? Well, that’s what I felt was going on watching Bruce Brown. I can’t help but think there’s some relation to Russell Westbrook somewhere in his lineage.