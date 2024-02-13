 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victor Wembanyama joins elite company with historic triple-double

The rookie put on a show Monday night with a jaw-dropping performance north of the border. 

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, I speculated that Victor Wembanyama might be hitting the rookie wall, as his stats seemed to be regressing in February. However, it turns out that my article may have had a reverse jinx effect, as the rookie proved me wrong in spectacular fashion. The Frenchman delivered a historic performance in Toronto on Tuesday night, achieving a rare feat by becoming the first rookie since David Robinson to record a triple-double with points, rebounds, and blocks.

But Wembanyama’s exceptional display didn’t end with a triple-double; he also contributed five assists, making him the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1996 to record a 25/10/10/5 game. To put this in perspective, the last time such an achievement happened, I wasn’t even born, and Victor was seven years away from entering the world. Being mentioned in the same conversation as Hakeem and Robinson indicates that Wembanyama has achieved something very special.

Wemby continues to amaze us on a nightly basis, and there’s no sign of it stopping. His recent flirtation with a quadruple-double on Monday night suggests that it might be a possibility in the near future. One aspect of his game that often goes underrated is his passing skills, and as his teammates adapt to playing alongside him, the synergy is improving. Despite facing constant defensive attention, including double teams, Wembanyama’s ability to find open teammates is becoming a valuable asset.

While it’s impossible to predict exactly when and if he might achieve a quadruple-double, given Wembanyama’s track record, it might happen sooner rather than later. One thing is for sure, Wemby is must-see television every night he’s playing.

Impressive breakdown of every block from Wembanyama’s standout performance on Monday night. Jakob Poeltl, the former Spur, found himself at the forefront of the block party.

The encapsulating block showcased Wemby’s seemingly effortless defensive dominance.

Even on his historic night, Wembanyama humbly acknowledges his teammates, giving credit to Jeremy Sochan for a fantastic defensive effort. These gestures reveal the true nature of a selfless leader.

Victor’s remarkable wingspan, extending to eight feet, serves as a constant reminder of his limitless reach.

Devin Vessell captures the sentiment shared by many — the future looks incredibly promising. Wemby’s dominant rookie season offers glimpses of what is to come, leaving us to wonder just how exceptional he could become in three years.

Don’t forget to update your Wemby bingo card; a triple-double with blocks is now off the board!

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...