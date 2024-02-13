Victor Wembanyama joins elite company with historic triple-double

On Monday, I speculated that Victor Wembanyama might be hitting the rookie wall, as his stats seemed to be regressing in February. However, it turns out that my article may have had a reverse jinx effect, as the rookie proved me wrong in spectacular fashion. The Frenchman delivered a historic performance in Toronto on Tuesday night, achieving a rare feat by becoming the first rookie since David Robinson to record a triple-double with points, rebounds, and blocks.

But Wembanyama’s exceptional display didn’t end with a triple-double; he also contributed five assists, making him the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1996 to record a 25/10/10/5 game. To put this in perspective, the last time such an achievement happened, I wasn’t even born, and Victor was seven years away from entering the world. Being mentioned in the same conversation as Hakeem and Robinson indicates that Wembanyama has achieved something very special.

Wemby continues to amaze us on a nightly basis, and there’s no sign of it stopping. His recent flirtation with a quadruple-double on Monday night suggests that it might be a possibility in the near future. One aspect of his game that often goes underrated is his passing skills, and as his teammates adapt to playing alongside him, the synergy is improving. Despite facing constant defensive attention, including double teams, Wembanyama’s ability to find open teammates is becoming a valuable asset.

Another look at that no-look pass pic.twitter.com/7gpxvVUCBk — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 13, 2024

While it’s impossible to predict exactly when and if he might achieve a quadruple-double, given Wembanyama’s track record, it might happen sooner rather than later. One thing is for sure, Wemby is must-see television every night he’s playing.

Impressive breakdown of every block from Wembanyama’s standout performance on Monday night. Jakob Poeltl, the former Spur, found himself at the forefront of the block party.

Wemby's 10 blocks tonight:



1. Poeltl layup

2. Barrett layup

3. Poeltl layup

4. Poeltl layup

5. Poeltl hook

6. Barnes hook

7. Barnes layup

8. Agbaji layup

9. Barnes dunk

10. Dick layup



Poor Jak — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) February 13, 2024

The encapsulating block showcased Wemby’s seemingly effortless defensive dominance.

Poeltl just doesn't learn his lesson!!!! pic.twitter.com/KedXpidosG — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 13, 2024

Even on his historic night, Wembanyama humbly acknowledges his teammates, giving credit to Jeremy Sochan for a fantastic defensive effort. These gestures reveal the true nature of a selfless leader.

Wemby on if he's glad he doesn't have to go up against Sochan:



"Oh, yeah. You can count on your fingers how many guys can guard like him in this league. He is such a great asset and he is just a sophomore. He has so much more to show." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 13, 2024

Victor’s remarkable wingspan, extending to eight feet, serves as a constant reminder of his limitless reach.

Being able to reach over a 6’8 dude’s shoulder and poke away a dribble like this is bananas pic.twitter.com/usEF4CsArv — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) February 13, 2024

Devin Vessell captures the sentiment shared by many — the future looks incredibly promising. Wemby’s dominant rookie season offers glimpses of what is to come, leaving us to wonder just how exceptional he could become in three years.

Devin on what the future holds for the Spurs: "It's going to be scary to see what (Wemby's) going to look like in the next three or four years, what our team chemistry is going to look like, what me and him playing as a duo is going to look like...We have something good here..." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 13, 2024

Don’t forget to update your Wemby bingo card; a triple-double with blocks is now off the board!