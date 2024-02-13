Victor Wembanyama has a triple-double with blocks as Spurs rout Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs were coming off a disappointing blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday and were hoping to turn their game against the Toronto Raptors into a W. The Spurs responded by posting a wire-to-wire 122-99 win led by multiple scorers and a legendary performance by Victor Wembanyama.

ICYMI: Victor’s stat line was 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 BLOCKS, five assists, and two steals. There hadn’t been a triple-double with blocks since 2021, and Victor showed the potential that he could be the player that finally reaches the first quadruple-double since David Robinson in 1994.

After the steal by Tre Jones, he and Wemby run the fast-break for the sensational lob connection!

Tre lobs it up....



VICTOR THROWS IT DOWN‼️ pic.twitter.com/nzmtANIve1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

The Tre and Wemby connection has been and will continue to be special. Here, they run the give-and-go to perfection.

that pass tho pic.twitter.com/uZufNJXYJX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

This is why you cannot double-team Wemby. Here he shows his patience and waits for the double-team to come to him. As soon as he’s doubled, he finds a cutting Malaki Branham for the one-handed slam!

Look out below pic.twitter.com/7CzYHJRhJG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

PLAY OF THE GAME NOMINEE #1: Victor catches the pass and has former Spur Jakob Poeltl on his heels as he dribbles towards the basket with his left hand, and then POSTERIZES Poeltl with his right!

OH MY WEMBANYAMA‼️ pic.twitter.com/IlGgGf06Ly — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

SEQUENCE OF THE GAME: Wemby rejects Scottie Barnes at the rim not once, but twice! Tre gets the rebound and finds Devin who finds Julian Champagnie on the lob finish!

Gradey Dick not only airballs the layup, but he somehow gets his own board and decides to throw another shot up as Wemby stands over him and swats it away for his 10th block of the game!

Devin Vassell demonstrates what happens if you leave him too much room. He makes the Raptors regret leaving him wide-open and drains the three!

Devin gets two the hard way by driving to the bucket and hanging in the air for the tough finish.

PLAY OF THE GAME NOMINEE #2: After Immanuel Quickley couldn’t corral the rebound, Devin not only grabs the board but throws it behind his back to a wide-open Wemby underneath the basket for the assist!

Devin finished with 25 points, six assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Jeremy Sochan finishes in transition with one of his many slams in this game after Devin finds him on the fastbreak.

there goes Jeremy pic.twitter.com/LRHpIbgZ4a — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Here Jeremy catches Gradey Dick falling asleep on defense and cuts to the basket for the easy slam provided by Zach Collins.

Up after 1



END 1 | SAS 34, TOR 28 pic.twitter.com/xsE5xPVYoC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Another highlight, another Sochan slam! Keldon finds Jeremy cutting to the basket for another two-handed jam!

Jeremy Jam pic.twitter.com/GuDgo5tskk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Another cut, another bucket. Tre finds his way into the paint and finds an open Jeremy who opts for the lay-up instead of the dunk. Jeremy finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

nice find pic.twitter.com/HVIpq7Jlho — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Keldon Johnson gets in on the action and finishes in between two Raptors for the and-one. He finished with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block off the bench.

Big Body doing Big Body things pic.twitter.com/OIDf6qbIyu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Malaki Branham hits the smooth free-throw jumper after using the screen from Collins. He finished with 10 points and three assists off the bench.

IT'S FOURTH QUARTER TIME!



END Q3 | SAS 103, TOR 75 pic.twitter.com/8JBQYqDGes — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

This game set a lot of new benchmarks for the Spurs as a franchise and for some of the Spurs’ players, check them out!

⭐️ 6 guys tallied double digits in scoring!



⭐️ 37 total assists for the squad! — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Victor joins David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Ralph Sampson in this exclusive HOF club.

⭐️ Victor is the fifth player in @NBA history to have a game with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 10+ blocks — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

The longest tenured Spur on the roster adds his name to this unique team club.

⭐️ Keldon is now one of nine players in Spurs history to have 200+ steals and 400+ three-pointers! — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Tre was a second-round gem when the Spurs drafted him, and he continues to play like one.

⭐️ Tre is now one of two Spurs in history to be drafted by San Antonio in the second round and reach 1,000 career assists! — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

And finally, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center Wednesday February 14th @ 7:30 CST on Bally Sports.