Victor Wembanyama has a triple-double with blocks as Spurs rout Raptors

Wemby becomes the first player to record 20+ points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, and five assists since 1996 (Hakeem Olajuwon).

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs were coming off a disappointing blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday and were hoping to turn their game against the Toronto Raptors into a W. The Spurs responded by posting a wire-to-wire 122-99 win led by multiple scorers and a legendary performance by Victor Wembanyama.

ICYMI: Victor’s stat line was 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 BLOCKS, five assists, and two steals. There hadn’t been a triple-double with blocks since 2021, and Victor showed the potential that he could be the player that finally reaches the first quadruple-double since David Robinson in 1994.

After the steal by Tre Jones, he and Wemby run the fast-break for the sensational lob connection!

The Tre and Wemby connection has been and will continue to be special. Here, they run the give-and-go to perfection.

This is why you cannot double-team Wemby. Here he shows his patience and waits for the double-team to come to him. As soon as he’s doubled, he finds a cutting Malaki Branham for the one-handed slam!

PLAY OF THE GAME NOMINEE #1: Victor catches the pass and has former Spur Jakob Poeltl on his heels as he dribbles towards the basket with his left hand, and then POSTERIZES Poeltl with his right!

SEQUENCE OF THE GAME: Wemby rejects Scottie Barnes at the rim not once, but twice! Tre gets the rebound and finds Devin who finds Julian Champagnie on the lob finish!

Gradey Dick not only airballs the layup, but he somehow gets his own board and decides to throw another shot up as Wemby stands over him and swats it away for his 10th block of the game!

Devin Vassell demonstrates what happens if you leave him too much room. He makes the Raptors regret leaving him wide-open and drains the three!

Devin gets two the hard way by driving to the bucket and hanging in the air for the tough finish.

PLAY OF THE GAME NOMINEE #2: After Immanuel Quickley couldn’t corral the rebound, Devin not only grabs the board but throws it behind his back to a wide-open Wemby underneath the basket for the assist!

Devin finished with 25 points, six assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Jeremy Sochan finishes in transition with one of his many slams in this game after Devin finds him on the fastbreak.

Here Jeremy catches Gradey Dick falling asleep on defense and cuts to the basket for the easy slam provided by Zach Collins.

Another highlight, another Sochan slam! Keldon finds Jeremy cutting to the basket for another two-handed jam!

Another cut, another bucket. Tre finds his way into the paint and finds an open Jeremy who opts for the lay-up instead of the dunk. Jeremy finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Keldon Johnson gets in on the action and finishes in between two Raptors for the and-one. He finished with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block off the bench.

Malaki Branham hits the smooth free-throw jumper after using the screen from Collins. He finished with 10 points and three assists off the bench.

This game set a lot of new benchmarks for the Spurs as a franchise and for some of the Spurs’ players, check them out!

Victor joins David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Ralph Sampson in this exclusive HOF club.

The longest tenured Spur on the roster adds his name to this unique team club.

Tre was a second-round gem when the Spurs drafted him, and he continues to play like one.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center Wednesday February 14th @ 7:30 CST on Bally Sports.

