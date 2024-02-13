Spurs Sports Academy Camp available for President’s Day

If you are like me, you spend a lot of energy looking for things to keep your child occupied when they are out of school and you are not off work.

If Monday’s school holiday has you concerned, the Spurs have got your back.

Register your youth today for Spurs Sports Academy’s Presidents Day Fundamental Training Camp and make the most of the day off from school!

Camp Date : February 19, 2024

Location: Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center, Eross Street, San Antonio, TX

Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center, Eross Street, San Antonio, TX Price: $85

$85 Camp Session: 9-14 years old; 9:00AM-4:00PM

All Campers Will Receive :

Reversible Jersey

On-Court Skills Training: Ball-Handling, Shooting, Footwork + More

Skills Competition

Spurs Fundamental Camps are designed to help boys and girls ages 7-14 years old develop the basketball skills necessary to continue to elevate their game during out-of-school breaks. Our team of experienced coaches will train them on ball handling, shooting, off and on the ball scoring moves, and conditioning. Campers will participate in fun games and competitions, emphasizing teamwork, character-building, and mindfulness training on and off the court.

Click HERE to register.

