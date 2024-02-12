San Antonio at Toronto, Final Score: Wemby’s historic night leads Spurs blowout of Raptors, 122-99

Looking for their first win of the Rodeo Road Trip and to bust a seven-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs entered Toronto with little doubt that they would make it happen tonight. After some sluggish performances, they exploded from opening tip, getting out to a 10-0 lead and never looking back. They were led by the walking highlight real, Victor Wembanyama, who had a triple double of 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks plus 5 assists for the 122-99 blowout victory over the Raptors.

Devin Vassell also had an excellent outing with 25 points on 5-7 shooting from three and 6 assists. Grady Dick and Kelly Olynyk led the Raptors in scoring from the bench with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Observations

Wemby entered the game looking to eradicate any mention of hitting the Rookie Wall. After a bit of a breakthrough to open the third quarter in Brooklyn, he opened the night in Toronto with a three, two blocks, assisting a Tre Jones three, an alley-oop dunk in transition, and free throws to spot the Spurs an early 10-0 lead. By the end of his first stint, he had 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks. His halftime stat line of 19/6/5/3/2 (steals) was the first time any NBA player had recorded such stats in a half since play-by-play began in 1996-97.

Wemby wasn’t the only one to bust out of a slump in the first half. The Spurs offense as a whole did, with 67 points on 63% shooting, including 7-13 from three. A lot of that was thanks to 13 Raptors turnovers, which they got 23 points off of. (The Spurs had 10 turnovers themselves but only gave up 8 points off them.)

Jeremy Sochan was sporting a new look tonight, complete with a white headband, shooting sleeves on both arms, and leggings. If it was meant to bring a new vibe, it worked early as he had three dunks and a cutting layup in the first quarter. He finished the night with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks and played some excellent defense to lock down Scottie Barnes all night. He should stick with it.

We all know this has been a down season, and Zach Collins is a much better three-point shooter than his numbers. That being said, where he has truly been atrocious is from the top of the arc. His shots from there are always short, and while we want to tell him to stop taking that shot, it seems to be part of the playbook that he receives the ball up there. Maybe he isn’t supposed to shoot it but is because defenses are starting to sag off of him, but regardless, it needs to be irradicated from the playbook. (That being said, I was actually somewhat surprised to he’s almost making 25% of those shots.)

Wemby was officially on triple-double watch after he blocked four straight Raptors shots in the third quarter to reach seven. He sat at nine for much of the fourth quarter, going for everything the Raptors dared to shoot around him, and after two goal tends, he finally got number 10 on Dick with seven minutes remaining for the first triple-double involving blocks since Clint Capela in 2021.

Lost in all the Wemby-mania of the night was another excellent performance from Vassell. After correctly deferring to a hot Wemby and going scoreless in the first quarter, he exploded for 13 points in the second and stayed hot from there. He hit his first five threes and was involved in the play of the game (and possibly the year), which started with Wemby’s 10th block and ended with Vassell saving the ball from going out of bounds on the sidelines with a behind-the-back pass to Wemby for a dunk. It was so spectacular Wemby was even looking back at Vassell before he had completed the dunk and ran back up the court wide-eyed.

The Spurs will conclude the “first half” of the season on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off will be at 7:30 PM CT on Bally Sports.