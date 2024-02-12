It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Raptors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s the fourth game of the Rodeo Road Trip, and after the Spurs visit the Mavericks on Wednesday, the team will have a week to rest up during the annual NBA All Star festivities. Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge, but then they get to rest up and enjoy the rest of the week.

But tonight, they’re in Canada to face to face the Raptors, who seem to be mired in a tanking season of their own. The Spurs own the Raptors’ first round pick this year if they don’t drop into the bottom six, so it would probably be advantageous for the Spurs to lose tonight’s game for their draft prospects. But it’s not like the Spurs are much of a threat to actually win tonight, the Nets are only one spot ahead of the Raptors in the standings and they easily routed the Spurs on Sunday. I really expected the Spurs to compete with the Nets in the last game and they really didn’t put up much of a fight, so my expectations for tonight and the rest of the Rodeo Road Trip are tempered by the fact that the Spurs are bad on both offense and defense, and they need to face a team that’s unprepared to have a shot at winning.

It could be a good night for Darko Rajakovic to come up with a signature win in his young career as a head coach, which could be made easier because the Spurs are not good at defending the three-point shot, giving Gradey Dick a chance to go wild behind the stripe. It’s still going to be fun to watch Victor Wembanyama develop his game and see how he can match up against a more traditional type of center in Jakob Poeltl. Let’s all watch, and see how things turn out.

A little more road music (Canadian style)

Game Prediction:

Gregg Popovich will get into a heated argument in Serbian with Rajakovic, which will turn out to be a dispute about the quality of wines in Eastern Europe.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

