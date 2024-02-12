If LeBron is the litmus test, Spurs fans should be excited

Throughout the season, critics, pundits, and Spurs fans alike have shared disappointment with how the Spurs season has developed, or not developed depending on point-of-view.

Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) posted this graphic.

After 44 games, Victor Wembanyama is having a better season than LeBron James did in the first 44 of his rookie season.

Wemby, the most anticipated rookie since James, plays a different position in a different era against a different breed of superstars Timeline aside, comparisons are inevitable.

For folks focused more on the overall team records, LeBron’s Cavaliers were 16-28. The Spurs were at 8-36 after dropping the game against OKC on January 24.

The Cavs went 35-47 in James’ first season and 42-40 the second season, unable to make the playoffs until his third season. In LeBron’s fourth season, he made his first Finals, and got swept. But Spurs fans know that tale quite well.

The Cavs could not get over the hump because they were unable to put a solid team around “The Chosen One,” causing LeBron to exit Cleveland and orchestrate a super team in South Beach.

But as basketball fans know, LeBron has never shied away being the center of attention and calling the shots on things that effect his career.

Wemby has a vastly different personality and is already seated next to arguably the greatest to ever coach the game. Few can disagree that his disposition made him an ideal draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs.

While there are no promised that Victor will be a lifelong member of the Spurs (heck, even Tim Duncan sat with Doc Rivers and considered heading to Orlando for a hot minute), PATFO is in the best position to include him on discussions regarding his future with the team. Salary, draft picks, and trade collateral should position the Spurs to build around the French phenom.

For now, take solace in the fact that Wemby is outperforming the most celebrated played of the millennium in rebounds, blocks, and shooting percentage. he’s neck-and-neck with King James in points per game.

Keeping in mind the Spurs need direction before a destination, the journey begins with one step.

Or as Pop has been reminding players for nearly three decades

“When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that blow that did it — but all that had gone before.”

When that rock is fractured, we will all rejoice.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.