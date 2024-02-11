What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Nets

While most of America was spending their Saturday gearing up to watch Taylor Swift watching a football game from a suite (or for 90s kids like myself, brushing up on their Usher lyrics and practicing their dance moves) the San Antonio Spurs were readying themselves for the third game of the Rodeo Road Trip. This trip across the country that takes up practically the entire month of February haven’t been kind to the Spurs the past few years. Since the 2017-18 season, the Spurs have gone 5-32 on the RRT (excluding 2020-21, when they only played three games and went 2-1). After last night, that record is now 5-35, with not a lot of reprieve coming the rest of the way.

Road woes are what come with being a young, not to mention rebuilding, team. One of the main reasons for this is that the NBA schedule and travel can be grueling. Regardless of how talented the roster may be, the more veteran-laden teams just know how to handle playing multiple games away from home better. And now that Doug McDermott is suiting up for the Indiana Pacers, Cedi Osman is the most experienced player on the Spurs who’s in his seventh NBA season. He and Devonte Graham are also the old heads at a whopping 28 years old (they both turn 29 before the season ends).

It’s not surprising given how young this Spurs team is that six of their eight worst shooting games have come on the road, including last night in Brooklyn. And of the 10 games the Spurs have failed to crack 100 points, eight of them were away from home.

Each of these games are learning lessons for every player, even those that don’t hit the court. It may not seem like it as we watch from afar, especially seeing the losses mount up, but Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and the rest of the roster will be better for it in the future.

Takeaways: