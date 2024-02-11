The best plays from the Spurs’ loss to the Nets

The San Antonio Spurs gave it a go, but could not keep pace with the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday’s loss at the Barclay Center. Despite the defeat, several plays stood out from the team’s efforts.

Victor Wembanyama led the team with 21 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. The rookie shot 43.8% from the floor and remained an important cog in the Spurs’ offense despite the rest of the team not finding as much success on offense.

Wembanyama took this three from Manhattan and splashed it through effortlessly. He went a tidy 3 - 6 from beyond the arc for the night. For the second half of the season, Wembanyama hovers between 3 and 6 three-point attempts per game. He is only hitting 31.6% from deep for the year, but as that percentage improves, surely the rest of his offensive game will continue to grow — and don’t call me Shirley.

Keldon Johnson shows off his best Manu impression with this impressive Eurostep in the paint to get himself open briefly for a bucket at the rim. Johnson continues to lead the bench mob, contributing 19 points along with 4 rebounds in this game against the Nets.

On this play, Vassell dined out on Wembanyama’s dime after a hard cut to the basket. The two young Spurs are developing a chemistry on the court, which would do wonders for both players.

Blake Wesley! The springy Spur capped the end of the first quarter with a filthy dunk off of a turnover on the other end. Wesley capitalized on his 16 minute run by scoring 6 points alongside 3 assists and 2 steals.

What a way to end the quarter!



If you missed the game because you were too busy tracking Taylor Swift's 5,700 mile trip from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs cross the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday, February 12, 2024