It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Nets

Game three of the Rodeo Road Trip finds the Spurs in Brooklyn for a matchup against the Nets. It’s across the East River from Manhattan, but it’s still the Big Apple, and it’s always a lot of fun when the Spurs are back in the big city. A lot more fun than when the Nets were across the Hudson in New Jersey, where they were when the Spurs beat them in the 2003 NBA finals.

The Nets have some good players, but this is a game the Spurs can win if Wembanyama can have a bounceback from his mediocre (for him) outing in Orlando. Devin Vassell had a great game against the Magic, and if he can keep it going, the Spurs will have a good shot at their first Rodeo Road Trip win of the season. The Spurs will need to contain Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas to have a shot. If Lonnie Walker IV plays (questionable-Hamstring) the Spurs will have to keep him from going off.

It’s a late afternoon game in the Central Time Zone, so let’s order a pizza and sit down and watch the biggest sport event of the weekend. ... What’s that? I’m being told that there’s also another big game this weekend, but it’s tomorrow. Let’s watch the Spur tonight and see if they can get over the road doldrums which seemed to infect the team in Orlando.

A little more road music

Game Prediction:

Marcus Morris joins the Spurs in the arena but leaves at halftime. The team finds him at Uncle Barry’s pub two blocks away after the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets

February 10, 2024 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.