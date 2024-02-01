The best plays of the Spurs’ loss to the Magic

The Spurs could not quite complete their comeback bid, but several highlights stood out in the game where Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama led the team in scoring, and Jeremy Sochan notched a double-double.

Devin Vassell led all players with 26 points, depending on volume shooting and getting to the free throw line to keep the team competitive. Vassell has been a steady source of points for the team, scoring at least 20 in 7 of his last 9 games.

Victor Wembanyama continued to terrorize incoming basketballs towards his rim, blocking 6 shots as well as swiping 2 for good measure. Wembanyama remains a defensive stalwart, which is both amazing and scary (for other teams) for the rookie whose ceiling is so high even the great Boban Marjanović wouldn’t bump his head on the chandelier.

Vassell showed off some mettle in the paint with a tough bucket in a contested shot at the rim. Also, there is metal in paint. I just googled it so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

just like that‼️



END 1Q | SAS 30, ORL 27

Jeremy Sochan taketh and Vassell giveth in this defense-generated transition bucket. As always, when the Spurs were dialed in on defense, good things immediately happened on offense against fewer defenders in transition.

the block & the shot

Blake Wesley scooped up the loose ball and put on the burners to take it to the other end. Wesley did not get much burn, but when he did get on the floor, he was able to contribute 4 points along with 1 rebound, 1 assist, and a steal in 11 minutes.

off to the races

Sochan the Destroyer denied this dunk with his dastardly defense. Say that five times fast. And then say, “Sochan scored shooting 60% spectacularly.” The second-year Spur definitely has some juice to his game so it will be interesting when he becomes more consistent on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis.

Denied by The Destroyer

With Valentine’s Day coming up around the corner, just remember that you will never be as alone as Doug McDermott was on this play where he aptly put the ball through the hoop.

Always the crowd pleaser, Sochan brought the Frost Bank Center to its feet with this electric reverse dunk.

put it in reverse

If you missed the game because you were too busy wondering why Stanley Cups (not of the hockey variety) are all the rage, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, February 2, 2024.