Score Spurs tickets with Kia Drive & Score

Between now and March 11th, you can score two tickets to see the San Antonio Spurs and the KIA Drive and Score event.

Promotional Details

Limit 2 tickets for 1 game per customer. Game options provided on www.spurs.com/driveandscore while supplies last. See a sales rep for details. Lease or purchase must take place at participating San Antonio KIA Retailer between 1/22/24 and 3/11/24 and while supplies last. Offer is only open to legal residents who live within 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center, 18 years of age or older, and who mention the offer at the time of the lease or purchase. Individuals satisfying all offer requirements will receive 2 tickets to 1 San Antonio Spurs regular season home game. Subject to full terms and conditions. See participating San Antonio KIA dealers for terms and conditions and other details.

Click HERE for additional information.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.