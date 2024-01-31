San Antonio vs. Orlando, Final Score: Spurs’ comeback bid falls short, 108-98

The Spurs came off a tough loss to the Washington Wizards at home on Monday and were hoping to get back on the winning track. In what was an up-and-down game, the Spurs fell behind in the third quarter by 25 and could not complete the comeback in the fourth. Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 26 points to go along with four assists, four rebounds, and a block. Victor Wembanyama poured in 21 points and also had eight rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and a steal. Jeremy Sochan also had a great game with a double-double: 18 points and 12 rebounds. He also had a pair of blocks.

The Spurs allowed a 17-0 run in the third and looked to be dead in the water, but in the fourth, they finally were able to convert threes and transition buckets en route to a 21-2 run. While only up by three, the Orlando Magic regained their composure and locked down the Spurs on their last possessions and survived a scare.

Observations:

Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins were out for the Spurs, and Gary Harris sat out for the Magic. Collins is still day-to-day managing his ankle injury while Johnson has an elbow laceration. He is not expected to miss much time.

The Spurs were in control for the first 10 minutes of the first quarter until the Magic came back in the last two minutes to cut their deficit from 11 points to 3. Jeremy Sochan had a wild backward two-hand alley-oop slam to go along with his nine points. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 11 points.

Throughout the game, it seemed apparent that most of the Spurs’ young players and even veterans had a hard time trying to feed Wemby in the post. The only players who are consistent in finding him are Tre Jones and Sochan. Vassell also had some good passes to not only Wemby but the rest of the team. The Spurs would benefit from adding another playmaker at the deadline to help Wemby’s development.

The second quarter was filled with fouls and free throws mixed with great defense on both sides. The Magic outscored the Spurs 30-21 thanks to Paolo Banchero’s scoring and Jonathan Issac’s defense. Jeremy got in foul trouble towards the end of the quarter. Devin Vassell and Victor both had 14 at the half. The Spurs as a team shot 42% in the first half and 2 of 14 from three compared to Orlando’s 51% and 2 of 7 from three.

The story of the third quarter: Orlando went on a 17-0 run and completely changed the trajectory of the game. Lazy passes and bad shot selection were the culprits of the Spurs’ downfall. The Spurs were outscored 34-21 altogether, and they have no one to blame but themselves. Doug McDermott did no favors to his trade stock by shooting 1 of 6 from the field and looking lost on the court.

Life in the Frost Bank Center! The Spurs went on a 21-2 run in the middle of the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to three! However, from that point on, Orlando buckled down defensively and made crucial free throws while the Spurs could not. All in all, the Spurs’ comeback bid fell short.

The Spurs battle the New Orleans Pelicans this Friday at 7:00 P.M. (CST) on Bally Sports SW.