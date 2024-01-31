It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

All of the good will generated by the incredible win over the Timberwolves on Monday was burned in the dumpster fire of the loss to the Wizards on Wednesday. It started with the game thread being posted late, and ended with some poor quality play late in the game as the Wizards played harder and smarter and pulled out a win over the Silver and Black.

That’s just a microcosm of the roller coaster the Spurs team has been on this year, but lately there have been more ups than downs, or at least it’s not all downers. Tonight they have their second consecutive game against a franchise with a supernatural-themed name, playing the Magic in San Antonio. The Magic are actually good this year, sporting a winning record in the East, and coming off a close loss to the Mavericks on Monday. The Spurs will need to shake off the blues caused by Monday’s loss to make it a game tonight, but it could be a wakeup call for the Silver and Black, who aren’t good enough to take any opponent for granted this season.

The Magic’s young frontcourt of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner should provide a challenge for the Spurs, and if Zach Collins is out again tonight, Dominick Barlow will have to avoid the foul trouble when he’s spelling Wembanyama. It could be a tough game, but I’m hoping for a bounce back for the young Spurs, let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Cole Anthony will try to trash talk Jeremy Sochan, but it won’t go well for him.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards

January 31, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.