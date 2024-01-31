Exclusive deal for Spurs tickets to Saturday’s Cavaliers game

For die hard San Antonio Spurs fans, it hasn’t been about wins and losses this season as much as it has been about watching the evolution of a team add a generational player while one of the most celebrated head coaches in NBA history whips them into shape.

If you are close enough to attend this Saturday’s game, you should join PTR in sending off the Silver & Black to the annual Rodeo Road Trip in style.

With tickets starting at $28.90, there is something in everyone’s budget. When you buy using THIS LINK, you also get:

Discounted Spurs Vs Cavaliers Game Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Courtside Experience

As if a deal on tickets isn’t enough, you’ll get a food voucher toward a hot dog or nachos and a soda. You’ll also get early entrance to the game. Two hours early to be exact.

With the Courtside Experience, you skip the lines, head down to the best seats in the house, and watch your favorite players warm up. This is always a hit with my daughter and it makes the night special.

Don’t miss PTR Night at the Frost Bank Center and Go Spurs Go!