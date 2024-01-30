Victor Wembanyama’s take on 2024’s French NBA prospects

Over the last three seasons, the NBA has witnessed a significant surge in talent from around the world, with France leading the charge, perhaps thanks to generational prospects like Victor Wembanyama. The talent pool extends beyond Wembanyama, with several more French players set to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

Various mock drafts, including one by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, predict that three French prospects will be selected in the first 11 picks. Notably, with Zaccharie Risachers is set to go first overall, followed by Alex Sarr second. This potential scenario would mark an unprecedented achievement, having two players from the same European country drafted in the top two, an achievement that would have been unheard of decades ago.

There are 14 players from France this season and more are on the way.



With four French players in the 1st round of the latest ESPN mock draft, I sat down with Victor Wembanyama to talk about Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, Tidjane Salaun & Melvin Ajinca.https://t.co/V1UMSq7cP0 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 30, 2024

The influx of talent from overseas has Wembanyama excited. In a compelling article by Andrew Lopes on ESPN, the rookie shares his enthusiasm and discusses his relationship with some of these promising prospects. When asked about the possibility of the first two picks hailing from his homeland, Victor said,

”That would be crazy. That would be a statement like never before. It would mean a lot.”

Wemby goes on to provide insights into his relationship with each player, making the article a must-read for avid basketball fans. For Spurs enthusiasts, gaining more knowledge about the potential talent that might join San Antonio next season is also invaluable.

Overall, it’s evident that the league is entering a new era, where the best talents emerge from across the globe. This global shift is truly remarkable, emphasizing that, regardless of your origin, NBA dreams can be realized.

Once again, the rookie showcases his leadership, emphasizing that such losses are unacceptable. With Wemby at the helm, the Spurs are in capable hands both on and off the court for years to come.

Victor Wembanyama sounded off last night after the Spurs lost to a struggling Wizards team:



"We got to get stronger mentally to get to the next game... We still need to come in with the same motivation. I think we were maybe mentally tired because of the two last efforts, but we… pic.twitter.com/9300pccaw5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

On a brighter note, how does a 7’4” man pull off a play like this? Wemby continues to dazzle us nightly.

WHAT THE HELL EVEN IS THAT pic.twitter.com/HSR8QzYcpx — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 30, 2024

This play is the definition of a stock.

block or a steal? pic.twitter.com/tLYHg0czoE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 30, 2024

Despite Vic’s international roots, his global popularity is evident as he ranks fourth in NBA jersey sales midway through his rookie season!

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

It’s always intriguing to see Wemby’s comparisons to NBA greats, and this one is no exception. The start of the Frenchman’s career has been truly remarkable.