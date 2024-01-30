Victor Wembanyama named to 2024 Panini Rising Stars roster

Victor Wembanyama’s presence at All-Star weekend continues to grow. After already saying he will participate in the Skills Challenge, he was been named to the Panini Rising Stars Challenge, which features teams made up of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players.

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sThgZNvwxV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama is one of 28 players who earned a spot to compete in the 2024 Rising Stars. The annual showcase, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 8 p.m. CT on TNT on Friday, Feb. 16.

Since being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs, Wemby has had 41 starts and is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.12 blocks (the best in the NBA) in 28.6 minutes. Victor leads all rookies in each category.

On January 10, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with zero turnovers with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 21 minutes in a game against the Detroit Pistons. He has posted seven games with at least 20 points and 5 blocks, most in the NBA this season, and is the only rookie this season with at least 800 points, 400 rebounds and 120 blocks.

Wemby becomes the 11th player in Spurs history to be selected to Rising Stars since the event’s inception in 1994, with the most recent being Jeremy Socham (who notably was snubbed from the Sophomore list). The format will be four seven-player teams drafted by honorary coaches, which includes former Spur Pau Gasol. You can read more about the format below.

