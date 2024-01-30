Brian Keefe the newest coach to face Pop

As mentioned previously, an article entitled “Pop’s Incredible Longevity” revealed that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached against 307 different NBA coaches during his twenty-eight year tenure at the helm.

Last night that number notched up to 308.

The Washington Wizards fired head coach Wed Unseld, Jr. last week, between the Spurs two meetings with the Washington Wizards,

Assistant coach Brian Keefe has been named the interim head coach and last night he upgraded his head coaching record to 2-1 with the 118-113 victory in San Antonio.

Keefe started his NBA coaching career as an assistant in Oklahoma City for five years before stints in New York and Los Angeles with the Lakers. He returned to OKC for one more season in 2019, but then moved back to the east coat as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.

This is Keefe’s first season in Washington and his first head coaching position.

Last night’s game went down to the wire and one made shot or one less botched call could have been the difference between a win and loss.

Congrats to Keefe. The Wizards won’t see the Spurs again this season, but if he returns, Pop will be better prepared.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.