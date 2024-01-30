What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Wizards

Expectations are ever so slightly changing for the Spurs, and they know it. You could see it in their eyes as they sat on the bench, waiting for Gregg Popovich to draw up a fruitless play with his team down five with five seconds left against a Washington Wizards team that before now, had never won in San Antonio in consecutive seasons. The Spurs looked more dejected that they had just lost a home game to one of the few teams in the league with fewer wins than them than they have during multiple 30-point annihilations at the hands of contenders.

As frustrating as the loss was, in part because it prevented them from winning three consecutive games for the first time since December 2022, it may not be the worst thing to happen to this team. (It’s not like they’re fighting for their postseason lives or anything.) Sure, it was a massive letdown two nights after a thrilling victory over the top-seeded Timberwolves in which the Spurs showed up bigtime in the clutch while they failed to do so last night, but the fact that the team was visibly upset with themselves shows that they’re growing and shifting their own expectations.

Just look at them, especially the always jovial Keldon Johnson, who, while far from alone in being complicit in their fourth quarter meltdown, ultimately had the game-deciding turnover with 32 seconds left that allowed Wizards to go up by five. (And although the Last Two Minute Report will surely show the Spurs should have gotten the ball back still down three and a chance to tie it since Daniel Gafford blatantly held Victor Wembanyama down on the offensive rebound attempt of their last bucket, the Spurs weren’t complaining about that because they knew it never should gotten to that point in the first place.)

That’s not the look of a cellar-dwelling team shrugging off “just another loss”. They should have won last night, and they knew they blew it. After spending recent weeks fighting off the demons of blowing double-digit leads from the first half the season, they let their complacency return last night. Maybe they had gotten a little too used (relative) success, having gone 5-6 in their last 11 games, and assumed the win would just happen considering the opponent and having a mostly healthy squad, but this game taught them they are not yet at a level where wins will just come naturally, even against equal or inferior teams. They have to fight each and every night regardless of the opponent, venue or circumstances.

Despite the loss, this team has still turned a corner in recent weeks, and we might look back at last night as an important learning point when revisiting the arc of this entire season down the road. I’m willing to bet that they learn and grow from last night, and win or lose, you’ll see a much stronger effort on Wednesday when the Magic come to town.

