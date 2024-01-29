It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tre Jones finally won a game against his big brother Tyus just over a week ago, when the Spurs defeated the Wizards 131-127 in DC on January 20th. Tonight, Tre can make it two in a row as the Spurs look to make it a sweep over the Wizards in their second and final meeting this season. If the Spurs can pull off a win, they will have their first three-game win streak since 2022, since they didn’t have three consecutive wins during the 2023 calendar year. Thanks to some good luck with the draft and improving overall play, that particular statistical oddity may not occur again anytime soon.

The Spurs had their best win of the year on Saturday night over the Timberwolves, and tonight they’re looking to keep the good times rolling. With Wembanyama getting better every game, Devin Vassell rounding into form, and with Tre Jones providing the playmaking, the Spurs are finally hitting their stride lately. And I didn’t even mention Jeremy Sochan, who is becoming the player we knew he could be, and Keldon Johnson, who is providing incredible energy coming off the bench for the Silver and Black. I can’t lie, I’m really looking forward to watching tonight’s game. Let’s go!

Game Prediction:

Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly will make a secret pact to reunite in San Antonio after the young French guard plays out his rookie contract in DC.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards

January 27, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.