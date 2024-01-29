LeBron James to make his 20th All-Star appearance

LeBron James continues to amaze as he has been voted in for a 20th straight All-Star appearance. This year’s game will give him the most in NBA history, surpassing the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Last season, James became the leagues all-time scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar.

The other starters in the Western Conference are Kevin Durant (14th All-Star appearance), Nikola Jokic (6th straight appearance), Luka Doncic (5th straight appearance), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2nd straight appearance).

James has been All-Star MVP three times. Durant is shooting 45% from beyond the arc (fourth in the league). Jokic, a two-time MVP leads the league in triple-doubles. Doncic is second in the league for scoring, third in the league in assists. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in 30-point games this season.

The Eastern Conference will be represented by Giannis Antetokounmpo (8th straight selection), the reigning league MVP Joel Embiid (7th straight selection), Jayson Tatum (5th straight selection), Tyrese Haliburton (2nd straight selection), and Damion Lillard (8th appearance).

The Greek Freak is third in scoring, fifth in rebounding, top twenty in assists. Embiid just dropped 70 on the Spurs leads the league in scoring. Tatum is 9th in the league for scoring. Haliburton is the league leader in assists. Lillard is sixteenth in scoring and twelfth in assists and has shined since Dame Time moved to the Eastern Conference.

Voting is determined by the fans (50%), media (25%) players (25%).

Anyone you think was more deserving for their position?

Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard all got mentioned, but the weight attached to the voting pushed some greats to the outside looking in.

