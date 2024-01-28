What we learned from the Spurs win over the Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs started this season with a 5-27 record. That stretch was filled with experiments, learning how to play with a generational prospect and plenty of growing pains. Since turning over the calendar to 2024, the Spurs are 5-9. Still under .500, but playing much better basketball than they did to start the season.

That all came to a head in the Silver and Black’s most impressive win of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs didn’t let up over the course of the game despite going down 13 points in the third quarter. They rode the scoring efforts of their young core to a clutch 113-112 win over one of the Western Conference’s best.

In the game you saw Devin Vassell take control for stretches. He would get to the basket for aggressive finishes, hit pull-up jumpers in the mid-range and knock down threes when they were needed. Jeremy Sochan played with confidence, using some improved touch to hit turnarounds in the paint. Victor Wembanyama made clutch plays on the defensive end, and continues to show the world his seemingly endless bag of offensive tricks. Even former G League regulars like Blake Wesley and Dominick Barlow made major plays in the fourth quarter.

This season is about how the core develops around Wembanyama, and trying to figure out what the future holds for the Spurs. Games like this one against Minnesota show a couple of things: How much the overall team has improved since the previous two losses to the T-Wolves and who will respond when the pressure is on late in the game. It’s highly encouraging to see a young team step up, especially when it’s led by the guys you’ve invested so much into, like Vassell, Wemby and Sochan. Now they have the chance to build upon this improvement for the last 38 games.

Takeaways: