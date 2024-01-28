The plays that made the Spurs’ clutch win over the Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs getting their tenth win of the season in a SEGABABA against one of the best teams in the league is a highlight in and of itself, but the Spurs also produced a number of highlight plays along the way.

Alley oops to Wemby have become a staple in this series, so let’s start with them. Here, Wemby sets a pick on Jaden McDaniels, Devin has no trouble blowing by, lobs it to Wemby, who has no trouble throwing it down:

THROW IT DOWN‼️ pic.twitter.com/U5djpHaM8G — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

Here we have a different ball handler, the ever-industrious Tre Jones, but the same result. Wemby catches the ball in transition and dunks it with ease:

Tre ➡️ Vic pic.twitter.com/d3zKcW4TaL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

Among the things hardly anyone does with ease is attacking the rim when it’s protected by a certain Rudy Gobert, the basketball equivalent of the nuclear deterrent. But Wemby doesn’t care much about his fellow Frenchman’s reputation as an interior defender. Once:

t nice pic.twitter.com/jb7MEHFsch — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

And twice:

It took some time for Wemby’s frontcourt partner to find his scoring groove, but Jeremy came up big in the fourth quarter with numerous beautiful baskets from floater-range, the most beautiful of which was this footwork masterpiece:

Jeremy with the moves pic.twitter.com/JHRBR7PMDr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

Speaking of floater-range, here’s Tre Jones tear-dropping the ball through the rim over not one but two defenders:

And here’s Blake Wesley throwing the ball across the entire court to find Devin Vassel for a classic catch-and-dunk opportunity. Devin had an über-efficient night and didn’t disappoint:

My favorite dunker on the Spurs roster is and remains Keldon Johnson, though. He’s genuinely incapable of throwing it down without authority, is he?

In the absence of backup big Zach Collins, Dominick Barlow saw some minutes and again proved that he should see minutes more regularly, not just because of that sweet buzzer beater here:

Right on time pic.twitter.com/EjMm384OUw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

Wemby has been shaky from beyond the arc, but that’s largely due to him having plenty of room to grow when it comes to catch-and-shoot opportunities (25.4% on the season, per nba.com). He’s already there when it comes to pulling up from deep, since he’s currently at 39.1% from 1.7 attempts per game. Here’s a prime example:

Heading into the 2nd frame



END Q1 | SAS 23, MIN 36 pic.twitter.com/5DcK6cSjw6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 28, 2024

For those of you who missed the game, here’s the full game highlights: