Spurs game halted because a bat was flying close enough to bump into Victor Wembanyama

Last night, just one minute into the match up between the Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, a bat took the spotlight away form the players.

The bat is back in San Antonio...this Spurs season has officially had everything. pic.twitter.com/Bs2b48VJts — Casey Viera (@Casey_Viera) January 28, 2024

My point-of-view was closest to Hector Ledesma’s.

At the Frost Bank Center



The @SpursCoyote caught the bat! ⬇️



Then gets love from Dev while Jeremy and Vic go check things out.



Manu is in the house but wasn’t needed tonight!#Spurs

.#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xDzFV8oHnL — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 28, 2024

And from all angles, just like a regular NBA replay.

The bat must have been seen before the game or at least anticipated because the Spurs Coyote was dressed and ready the moment the game was postponed.

Manu Ginobili was in the house and Pop looked out into the crowd to see if El Contusion would make his way to the court. But the Spurs legend stayed put and let the mascot do his thing.

Luckily, the Spurs have protocols for these situations seeing as they are not as uncommon as one may think.

Some guests to the Frost Bank Center (adorned in T-Wolves gear) were less aghast at the idea that a bat was loose compared to how relaxed the crowd was, even to the point of enjoying the chase.

It is quite something to experience in person as I learned from my ten-year-old who discussed the matter at length through most of the first half, even persuading me to make sure my wife had recorded the game. We had to have her check to see if they went to commercial or stayed on the bat situation.

Most people who experience the Spurs bats for the first time ask: “everyone just sits around and watches a mascot dressed in a batman costume chase it?”



The answer is yes. You’d want an experienced professional handling this, wouldn’t you?



“Year 21” isnt just for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/H4Xwiw2Ei4 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 28, 2024

Fortunately the telecast involved the full bat capture and removal as well as the play-by -play from Bill and Sean. We took a moment to when we got home to get my wife up to speed.

The only bigger highlight was the incredible come-from-behind win that underscored just what the Spurs have been building towards all season.

