WATCH: Victor Wembanyama hit Rudy Gobert with a nasty Shammgod

Victor Wembanyama does things no other players his height have been able to do before. Everyone knows that. The fact that he can still find ways to surprise fans who expect him to be exceptional is insane, but that’s exactly what happened in the second quarter against the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama, who is 7’4”, hit Rudy Gobert with a Shammgod that left the Wolves' star center confused for long enough to allow Wemby to go past him and finish the layup with a soft touch

Most guards in the NBA can’t do this and Wemby did it against a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. There have been a lot of highlights that show how uniquely athletically gifted the Spurs’ star rookie really is, but few that show just how talented and skilled he is. The Shammgod on Gobert might be the most impressive Wembanyama highlight, which is saying something, considering he does at least one awe-inspiring thing every game.