It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Timberwolves

We saw last night in the victory over the Blazers that the Spurs have evolved to the point where they are competitive against bad teams, but Wednesday’s result against the Thunder seems to indicated that the Spurs are still not on a level to compete with good teams yet.

Tonight offers a chance for the Silver and Black to challenge that perception. They actually played the Timberwolves pretty well in the previous meeting, only losing by 8 points on December 6. Karl-Anthony Towns has had some incredible scoring games against San Antonio, scoring 60 on March 14, 2022, a record he just eclipsed a few days ago by scoring 62 against the Hornets. With all of the crazy scoring that happening this season in the league, it’s possible that we could see another record broken tonight. As long as the Spurs can pull out a win, I’d be OK with that.

Game Prediction:

Tonight, Victor Wembanyama will dunk right over Rudy Gobert, which will lead to a tech on Rudy for a stream of French curse words, since the referee knows how to curse in quite a few languages.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

January 27, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS5

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.