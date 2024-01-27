A trio of double-doubles lead Spurs over Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for a rubber match on Friday night. The teams split a double-header earlier in the season. The Spurs started out slow, but came alive late to take down the Blazers 116-100.

They were led by three players who had 20+ point double doubles. Jeremy Sochan had one of his best games of the season, putting up 31 points and 14 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama had his 18th double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Keldon Johnson led the bench unit with 21 points and 16 rebounds. The trio became the youngest group of players to have 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same game.

Sochan mixed in his relentless drives to the rim with some efficient three-point shooting. Sochan knocked down 4 of his 7 three-point attempts.

Make that 24 PTS, 11 REB ‼️ https://t.co/rg3O9svBeQ pic.twitter.com/0PfnRDUFVN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2024

It was just Sochan’s night. He was on fire from all over the floor. Even when the Blazers were able to force it out of the forward’s hands, he was still able to finish at the basket.

Much to the Blazers’ chagrin, Sochan was having a blast out there. After the second-year-player struggled to start the season, it has looked like he’s regained his patented swagger.

When Sochan has a head of steam going to the rim, he can finish with authority. This jam was one of his most emphatic of the night. Sochan the destroyer is back.

Wembanyama was up to his usual tricks against the Blazers. The center was disrupting shots at the rim and finishing thunderous lobs.

THE BLOCK. THE THREE. pic.twitter.com/QvkCgbknLY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2024

Every once in awhile Wemby will swallow a shot whole. He blocks smaller guards like an NBA player blocks a child at their skills camp. Wembanyama blocked this shot so hard it ended up behind him. In volleyball we would call this a kill.

Wembanyama has been a man on a mission in January. He’s averaging 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds this month, well on his way to Rookie of the Month status. Tre Jones has been a big part of that leap. The guard is the best at finding Wemby ahead of the break for slams. The passion of this lob between the duo got the crowd rocking at the Frost Bank Center.

The big man doesn’t just finish lobs, but can make full-court touch passes over the defense. It’s hard to find many 20-year-old bigs with Wembanyama’s skillset.

The Spurs will look to build on this win against a Western Conference contender when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town on Saturday night.

Check out the full game highlights below.