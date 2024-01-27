Zach Collins visits Sam Houston Medical Education and Training Campus

Per the Spurs press release:

Zach was invited to visit Fort Sam Houston’s Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) today along with USAA, the Official Military Appreciation Partner of the Spurs. METC is a United States Department of Defense campus that offers nearly 50 programs in which active Military students can enroll. On campus, Zach had the opportunity to visit a combat trauma patient simulator lab where students taught him how to apply a tourniquet. He also assisted with a mock laparoscopic surgery in the operating room, led by students and instructors.

Since the 2015-16 season, USAA has hosted a current Spurs player at a San Antonio military installation to help showcase the work that military personnel do here in San Antonio on a daily basis. Salute Night, presented by USAA, will take place this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 27 as the Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.