It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

The Spurs have a very winnable game tonight. How do I know that? Because the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the seven teams that the Spurs have beaten this year in their eight wins, and could be the second team that they beat twice so far. [Trivia question: What is the only team that the Spurs have beaten twice this season?*]

On Wednesday night, the Spurs faced the top team in the west, and the results were exactly what you’d expect when one of the best teams in the league faces one of the worst. But if you ignore the score (good strategy this year with the Silver and Black) there was a very interesting duel between the top two contenders for Rookie of the Year, with Victor easily outpacing Chet Holmgren. With Wembanyama back in the starting lineup and off minutes restriction [Correction: he’s not, just increased minutes], the Spurs are actually favored to win at home against the Blazers, a team that’s much nearer to the Spurs in overall talent level. The Spurs will have to improve their three point defense, as Malcom Brogdon and Jerami Grant torched them in the previous games. It should be a competitive game and fun to watch, so glue your eyeballs to the set and don’t miss a minute of it.

Game Prediction:

I will be sued when a fan actually glues their eyeballs to their TV screen. It’s just a figure of speech, people.

* It was the Suns. I don’t blame anyone for not remembering, it seems like a long time ago, before all the losses.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

January 26, 2024 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA TV, Bally Sports

TV: NBATV, Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.