Victor Wembanyama chances of making the All-Star reserves

The TNT crew hosted their annual season special on Thursday night, revealing the NBA All-Star starters. To no one’s surprise, Victor Wembanyama wasn’t included in the Western Conference frontcourt, which went to basketball legends LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and idol Kevin Durant. However, losing to future Hall of Famers is nothing to be ashamed of. Notably, the 20-year-old emerged as the only rookie in the league to secure a spot in the top 10 NBA voting.

Victor Wembanyama ranked 8th in voting by NBA Players, 8th in Fan voting, and 11th in Media voting.



He is the ONLY ROOKIE this season to rank in the top ten in any position category across the league. #PorVida https://t.co/cpGxZlga9R — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) January 26, 2024

Now, all eyes turn to February 1st when the reserves will be announced. Wembanyama is in the midst of a remarkable rookie season, boasting averages of 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.2 blocks. He is on pace to become the first rookie since Blake Griffin, who achieved a 20-and-10 stat line and made the All-Star team in his rookie season in 2011.

Three voting groups determined the starters:



▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

▪️ Media panel (25%)



Complete voting results here: https://t.co/7NuxV72HZh



Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/nTZD7buDOG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

However, the competition for the reserve spots is incredibly fierce this year. With only seven available positions, Wemby will need to convince the coaches that he is a better choice than formidable players such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis, and Alpern Sengune. Three of these players are perennial All-Stars who have dominated the league for years, making it challenging to imagine the coaches favoring the Spurs rookie over them.

Moreover, earning a spot in the All-Star game as a rookie is a rare accomplishment. Since 1990, when beloved Spurs big man David Robinson made the All-Star roster in his rookie year, only six other players have repeated this feat since, the most recent one being Griffin in 2011. Given this history, Wemby’s chances of making the team seem slim, leaving perhaps an outside chance of being selected as a replacement player.

