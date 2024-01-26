Spurs and Southern Career Institute hosting Career Day at Frost Bank Center

Per a Spurs press release:

Join us for career day at Frost Bank Center on January 29 2024! Southern Careers Institute will be hosting a Spurs Career Day, which will provide access to career development, higher education opportunities and more!

This Monday at 3:30 p.m., Southern Careers Institute is hosting career day prior to the Spurs game against the Washington Wizards.

Participants receive-

discounted tickets to the game (starting price of $24 includes a food voucher)

behind the scenes tour of the Frost Bank Center

presentations and Q&A session from the San Antonio Spurs staff

In addition, the first 200 participants to sign up will receive a Spurs pennant

Register HERE.

