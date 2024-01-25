Join the Spurs and “Box Out Cancer”

This Friday, the Spurs are home and hosting against the Portland Trail Blazers. If seeing Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson duke it out isn’t enough, the night has an added agenda to bring awareness and healing to those who have fought, and are fighting, cancer.

Box Out Cancer Night is an inspired event, celebrating our beloved fellow fans and their loved ones who have taken on cancer.

There was even a giveaway that gave one fan a pair of tickets with an exclusive pre-game meet and greet with Tre Jones.

Jones has been a beacon of the Spurs community as the Spurs Youth Basketball League honorary commissioner and as an ambassador of goodwill throughout San Antonio.

The Spurs also request:

Join the “I Fight For” Campaign and be a part of the Spurs’ commitment to Box Out Cancer. Showcase your cancer warrior by submitting their name and picture (if possible) with the hashtag #SpursBoxOutCancer on Instagram, Facebook, or X. Your submission could be featured on a digital billboard along the San Antonio highway in the days leading up to the game, highlighting the fighters who inspire.

Unite with the Silver & Black in the fight against cancer and highlight the strength of our community.

Go Spurs Go!

