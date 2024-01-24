San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Final Score: Spurs get scorched by SGA and Thunder’s hot shooting, 140-114

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 32 points, 10 assists, and two steals (his 32nd game of 30+ points this season) for the Oklahoma City Thunder in an overpowering win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs kept pace for the first half but got outscored 37-24 in the third quarter and never had the firepower to climb back.
The Thunder (31-13) remain atop the Western Conference and look to maintain their hot shooting the rest of the season. Aaron Wiggins helped out with 22 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren also chipped in 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.
The Spurs (8-36) were led by Victor Wembanyama with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and four blocks. Devin Vassell also put up 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a block. As a team, the Spurs could not match the hot shooting of OKC from three (18-40) as they could only shoot 9-32 from three. Their defense got carved up inside and out, and could not get stops no matter if they were playing zone or man defense.
San Antonio has the Portland Trail Blazers coming into town Friday, January 26th at 8:30 P.M. (CST) on NBATV/Bally.
Observations:
- This is the second meeting between the Spurs and Thunder, and the second time Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren will go head-to-head. Last time on November 14th, 2023, both Wembanyama and Holmgren gave poor shooting performances. Wembanyama had eight points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 4-15 from the field. Holmgren had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block while shooting 3-10 from the field. Both rookies are fighting for Rookie of the Year and both look to make a statement tonight!
- Spurs are wearing their City Edition jerseys again. You love to see it!
- Tre Jones is out due to his ankle injury from the 76ers game the other night. Gregg Popovich elects to finally start Blake Wesley for the first time this season. Spurs fans are already in love with the defensive prowess he brings off the bench, and he looks to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander some fits.
- Wembanyama strikes first for the Spurs by using a spin move on Holmgren. Thunder leads 5-2 early in the first quarter.
- At the first timeout break (6:49 left in the first), OKC leads 15-14 with exciting moments from Devin Vassell and Blake Wesley. Wesley looks aggressive on offense with a three-pointer and cutter to the basket. Devin had a slam on a fastbreak thanks to a Wesley feed!
- Wembanyama checks out of the game with 6:06 left in the first, Pop said his minutes’ restriction was raised to 30 minutes before the game.
- KELDON JOHNSON FASTBREAK SLAM ALERT! Spurs lead 20-19 with 4:04 left in the first.
- Spurs’ perimeter defense has been abysmal this season, and it showed its ugly head on OKC’s 11-0 run. Thunder lead 30-20 with 2:08 left in the first.
- At the end of the first quarter, OKC leads 35-28. Keldon had a nice and-one finish and Wesley locked down SGA on the last possession to close out the quarter! Both Wembanyama and Holmgren have seven points on 3-3 shooting. Safe to say more points are coming for both rookies for the rest of the game.
- OKC cannot seem to miss a jumper no matter the shooter. They open the second quarter on a 7-0 run and lead 42-28 with 9:50 left. Spurs cannot be content with one-and-done possessions on the offensive end.
- Cedi Osman ends the Thunder’s 11-0 run with a nice and-one.
- WEMBY’s BLOCK PARTY: Wembanyama swats Holmgren from behind for this third block of the game!
- Devin finds a sealing Wembanyama from the other side of the court, and Wembanyama finishes the play with a tough basket over Holmgren. OKC leads 47-35 with 7:00 left.
- Pop winning a Coach’s challenge in the first half? 12-0 run incoming.
- Again, in case you did not know, OKC has shooters. They’re shooting 10-17 from THREE while the Spurs are shooting 1-10 from three. The only offense that is working for San Antonio seems to be attacking the paint.
- Spurs run the floppy action to perfection and Doug McDermott knocks down the open three.
- You’ve got to love Malaki Branham staying active in the passing lane on defense. He stole the ball off of a bad Josh Giddey pass and got to the free-throw line. Speaking of Giddey, he is being booed every time he touches the ball.
- Jeremy Sochan goes for the poster on Holmgren and proceeds to knee him in the groin... Ouch!
- At the end of the first half, OKC leads 63-52. In the battle of the rookies, Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 13 points and three blocks. Holmgren has seven points and also has three blocks. If you’re looking for a way for the Spurs to get back in this game, they need to continue to take advantage of the lack of rebounding from OKC and they need to limit OKC’s flamethrower shooting from three (11-22). Also, it wouldn’t hurt to keep the ball moving to increase spacing for more three-point opportunities.
- SGA is tearing up the Spurs inside and out.
- WEMBY’S BLOCK PARTY: Wembanyama just snatched that shot attempt by Giddey for his 5th block!
- Sochan’s foul on Holmgren just ruined another block party highlight by Wembanyama. That would have been all over ESPN’s social media channels. Thunder lead 83-70 with 4:20 left in the third.
- The Spurs offense has gone cold since Wembanyama left the floor. Tre Jones being out hurts this team’s ball movement. Thunder leads 91-72 with 2:44 left.
- This entire third quarter is reminding Spurs fans of the dreaded early season third-quarter meltdowns. The Interior defense is failing again. SGA already has 32 points.
- At the end of the third, OKC leads 100-76. Zach Collins ended the quarter with a nice runner off the glass. OKC outscored SA 37-24 in the quarter, with most of their points coming SGA having a 16-point quarter.
- WEMBY SLAM! Victor battled Holmgren to the hole and threw it down! Hopefully, that sparks a comeback.
- Oh my.... if Wembanyama postered Holmgren right there...
- This Thunder team has outclassed the Spurs when it comes to talent and shooting in every position except center and maybe shooting guard. OKC leads 118-90 with 6:47 left.
- Wow. Popovich and Mark Daigneault took Wembanyama and Holmgren out of the game with six minutes to go. Blowout mode is engaged.
- One excruciatingly painful thing to point out in this game is that Chip Engelland (OKC’s shooting coach) was the Spurs’ shooting coach for 17 years. The shooting fans have seen tonight from OKC’s starters and especially their bench is a testament to him. One can only imagine Engelland working with Sochan’s shooting form.
- Devonte Graham and Sandro Mamukelashvilli sighting!
