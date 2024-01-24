San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Final Score: Spurs get scorched by SGA and Thunder’s hot shooting, 140-114

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 32 points, 10 assists, and two steals (his 32nd game of 30+ points this season) for the Oklahoma City Thunder in an overpowering win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs kept pace for the first half but got outscored 37-24 in the third quarter and never had the firepower to climb back.

The Thunder (31-13) remain atop the Western Conference and look to maintain their hot shooting the rest of the season. Aaron Wiggins helped out with 22 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren also chipped in 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.

The Spurs (8-36) were led by Victor Wembanyama with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and four blocks. Devin Vassell also put up 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a block. As a team, the Spurs could not match the hot shooting of OKC from three (18-40) as they could only shoot 9-32 from three. Their defense got carved up inside and out, and could not get stops no matter if they were playing zone or man defense.

San Antonio has the Portland Trail Blazers coming into town Friday, January 26th at 8:30 P.M. (CST) on NBATV/Bally.

