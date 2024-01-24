The downside of a 70-point game

Joel Embiid is sitting on top of the world right now. Monday night he dropped 70 points on the San Antonio Spurs, flexing his incredible power over the very player who may be the future of the league.

It is understandable that the reigning MVP came in with a need to put Victor Wembanyama in his place, remind everyone of just how amazing a player he is. Wemby may be the future, Embiid is right now.

The 7-foot Cameroonian two-time scoring champion put on a show for the ages, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson 60+ point outings.

But at what cost?

Right now Embiid’s numbers are better than they were last year when he was named MVP. But as Sean Elliott and Dan Weiss pointed out, he might be on the wing side of the new rules via the collective bargaining agreement pertaining to eligibility for honors including NBA MVP and All-NBA teams.

Specifically, players must be on the floor for 20 minutes in at least 65 games.

At the halfway point, Embiid can only miss seven more games this season, and he has never played more than 68 games in any given season.

Embiid’s chasing the 70-point game could have ended tragically for him, possibly with an injury, especially considering when a player of Blake Wesley’s stature knocks him to the ground.

All joking aside, a 280-lbs guy twisting an ankle could be the difference between claiming a well-deserved award and watching from home.

There’s also a consideration of the ultimate goal — an NBA championship.

As pointed out in yesterday’s OT, the 76ers did not prevail in their mid-2010s tanking efforts to acquire great players through the draft. In fact, of the six lottery players they drafted between 2013-2020, only Embiid remains.

Assuming the face a team more adept than the Spurs and that a team will adjust over a seven-game series, Embiid’s night of glory is just that — one night.

While Tyrese Maxey’s rise elevates the team’s chances as a whole, and Tobias Harris consistency keeps them relevant, they may not have enough to propel them against the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics. Additions of Patrick Beverly and Marcus Morris, both of whom were unavailable against the Spurs, could carry that x-factor quality to push through the best in the East.

Indeed, Joel Embiid will go down as the highest single-game scorer in 76ers franchise history. He will forever be celebrated in Philadelphia, and rightfully so. He has an MVP and should rightfully repeat if health stays on his side. And if we live in a fair world Joel Embiid should retire as one of the greatest big men to ever play the game.

But without bringing a title to Philadelphia, he will get overshadowed by contemporaries Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic.

