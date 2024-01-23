What we learned from the Spurs loss to the 76ers

Every once in awhile you run into an unstoppable force. The San Antonio Spurs came face-to-face with a historic performance from Joel Embiid in a 133-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The big man scored a franchise-record 70 points, adding in 18 rebounds and 5 assists. Embiid did it all against San Antonio. He hit tough contested jumpers over the outstretched arms of Victor Wembanyama. He punished mismatches with Jeremy Sochan in the low post. He grabbed nine offensive rebounds, making the Spurs look like middle schoolers. He was even scoring through triple teams down low.

At a certain point you have to throw your hands up and admit that it was a historic night. San Antonio didn’t necessarily play poorly. Embiid made tough shots. Almost no one has been able to hit jump shots consistently when Wembanyama is contesting. Scoring through triple teams is not normal. But hey, that’s what makes Embiid the MVP.

Lost in all of this is that Wembanyama was great offensively, too. The rookie had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. He was aggressive attacking the basket and besides a few forced jumpers late in the game, took smart shots within the flow of the offense. He had a couple of tough finishes with his left hand, an impressive driving dunk through traffic and a dribble-pull-up three, showing the diversity of his game at 20-years-old.

Watching these two big men go at it had me wondering what Wemby will look like in his 10th NBA season? Like Wembanyama, Embiid was a 20-point scorer as soon as he stepped on an NBA floor. He’s gotten stronger, savvier, and has better touch than he had at 22-years-old. Wembanyama has all of the tools to be an Embiid-level player. Maybe in the next decade, Spurs fans will see Wemby break San Antonio’s single-game scoring record.

Takeaways: