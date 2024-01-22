It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Sixers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight’s game features an interesting matchup between the current favorite for league MVP and a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. While both players play center, their frames and style of play are really different. Embiid had injury issues early in his career, but he’s been dominant for the Sixers for the last several years, while the team carefully monitors his health and minutes. This is a physical mismatch for Wembanyama, as he doesn’t have the strength and bulk to bang inside against the much stronger Embiid.

Victor’s game is more predicated on movement and agility than pure power, so this will be an interesting contest of styles between the two big men. To make this a game, the Spurs will need Devin Vassell to continue his recent improvement in play, along with solid games from Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson. Tre Jones provides a stabilizing influence at point guard, and the emergence of Blake Wesley as backup point makes the Spurs defense much better.

The Sixers should be easily favored to win, but this is one of those games where an improving Silver and Black can sneak up on a good team and shock the world with an upset of the third place team in the Eastern Conference. Some times, you gotta believe the hype. Let’s go Spurs.

Victor will block at least two of Embiid’s shots at the rim.

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

January 22, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBATV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.