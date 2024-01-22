Mamadi Diakite celebrated his birthday on the Spurs East Coast roadtrip

The newest member of the San Antonio Spurs is Mamadi Diakite. If you’ve missed a couple of games, you may have missed his debut with the Silver & Black. Diakite has played in three games since signing a two-way contract with the Spurs on New Year’s Day, just two days after the Spurs waived Charles Bediako.

Although he is new to the Alamo City, Mamadi is not new to the NBA. The Guinean power forward, who went undrafted in 2020, was a member of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks championship team. In that same season, he picked up a G-League championship with the Lakeland Magic. The Bucks’ G-League affiliate opted out of play in 2020-2021 and Diakite played with the Magic’s affiliate to fulfill his two-way contract.

He has also spent time OKC and Cleveland, as well as their G-League affiliates.

In 2019, as a member of the Virginia Cavaliers, Diakite earned an NCAA Championship, making him one of the few players to win it all in both the NBA and NCAA. Add in that G-League title, and Diakite may be in a subgroup of his own.

Yesterday, Mamadi celebrated his 27th birthday, most likely in Philadelphia since that is where he and the Spurs are tonight.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.