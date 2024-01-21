What we learned from the Spurs win over the Wizards

It’s been a whirlwind of a month for the San Antonio Spurs. They started the new year playing some of their best basketball. Tre Jones’ injection into the starting lineup had breathed new life into the squad. Then they embarked on an east coast road trip that has been uneven at best.

On Saturday night, the Silver and Black picked up their first win on the road trip, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 131-127 win over the Washington Wizards. It wasn’t a pretty game by any measure. On the second game of a back to back, the Spurs were sloppy and played modest defense at best. The Wizards were equally as porous defensively and careless with the basketball, leading to an up and down game that looked like it belonged at the YMCA, more than the Capital One Arena.

Yet in that ugly games, signs of development for the young Spurs were evident. With seven minutes to go the Wizards were soaring after a Corey Kispert dunk. It looked like once again San Antonio would give up a winnable game, failing to execute in the clutch. But they didn’t do that. They made the right plays and defended when it mattered the most.

Jeremy Sochan knocked down clutch jumpers (a sentence I don’t think anyone expected to read this season.) Devin Vassell made plays for others when defensive pressure was directed towards him, tossing four assists in the final six minutes. Victor Wembanyama hit big time deep shots and protected the rim, blocking shots that no one else in the league could reach. Jones pushed the pace when it was needed, then got the offense settled down the stretch. The players that you want to see come up big when it’s needed the most did just that on Saturday.

It’s another reminder that the Spurs are still developing. Sure the Wizards aren’t world beaters, but these are the kinds of pesky teams that good teams need to beat. Seeing progress in games like this is what this season is all about. For San Antonio it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Small improvements add up to big change down the line. There were plenty of improvements on display in D.C.

