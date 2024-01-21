The Battle of the brothers Jones goes to the Spurs

The wins for the San Antonio Spurs have been few and far between, so any opportunity to celebrate is welcome.

Since 2020, when Tre Jones was drafted 41st by the San Antonio Spurs, he has faced off against his oder brother Tyus, 2015’s 24th draft pick, ten times.

In each of the first nine competitions, Tyus and the Memphis Grizzlies had defeated the Silver & Black.

But last night, for the first time, Tre’s team bested his brother’s new team, the Washington Wizards.

While the elder Jones outscored his brother, it was Tre who performed better in rebounds and assists. Tre ended up with a double-double, and the Spurs came out on top.

Since Tre Jones moved into the Spurs starting point guard position, he’s averaging 13.9 points per game, 7.2 assists, and 4 rebounds per game. He definitely elevates the Spurs overall game as the floor general and crafty playmaker.

Tre continues to improve his game and the Spurs are building the connections necessary to earn more wins.

Go Spurs Go!

