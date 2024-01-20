San Antonio vs. Washington, Final Score: late-game heroics seal a 131-127 victory in D.C.

Down 12 points in the fourth quarter, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs were dead in the water. The starters turned it on late to help the Spurs snap their 4-game losing streak with a 131-127 victory.
Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs, putting up 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. He made clutch plays down the stretch protecting the rim and knocking down a game-tying triple. It was Jeremy Sochan who put the Spurs over the top, knocking down a three and hitting clutch free throws in the final minutes of the game. Sochan finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
It was a sloppy game for both squads, as the Spurs turned it over 17 times, and Washington coughed it up 12 times. Both teams played poor defense, as the Spurs shot 53% from the field, and the Wizards shot 47.6%.
The Spurs will play one more game on the road before heading back to San Antonio. They’ll face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
Observations
- The improvements to Sochan’s jump shot is one of the most encouraging stories of the season. Not long ago, you wouldn’t want him anywhere near the three-point line with the game on the line. He’s knocking down 37.3% of his threes this season. He looked extremely comfortable rising up for that three-pointer in the clutch.
- Tre Jones continues to thrive as the starting point guard. He finished the game with 11 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds, adding in 3 steals. Jones was the primary playmaker on many of the plays that got the Spurs back into the game late. He did it against his older brother, Tyus Jones. This is the first time Tre has beaten his brother in an NBA game.
- If you’re giving out awards for best bench player, Blake Wesley is taking it for his performance against Washington. He was an irritant defensively, one time literally ripping the ball away from a Wizard. He looked poised running point in the second unit and pushed the pace and intensity for San Antonio when he took the floor. Wesley has been playing some great basketball lately, and should get a real look at an increased role.
Loading comments...