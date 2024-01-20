San Antonio vs. Washington, Final Score: late-game heroics seal a 131-127 victory in D.C.

Down 12 points in the fourth quarter, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs were dead in the water. The starters turned it on late to help the Spurs snap their 4-game losing streak with a 131-127 victory.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs, putting up 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. He made clutch plays down the stretch protecting the rim and knocking down a game-tying triple. It was Jeremy Sochan who put the Spurs over the top, knocking down a three and hitting clutch free throws in the final minutes of the game. Sochan finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

It was a sloppy game for both squads, as the Spurs turned it over 17 times, and Washington coughed it up 12 times. Both teams played poor defense, as the Spurs shot 53% from the field, and the Wizards shot 47.6%.

The Spurs will play one more game on the road before heading back to San Antonio. They’ll face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Observations