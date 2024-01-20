It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Silver and Black are on a four game losing streak, which isn’t particularly notable in this season, but the recent string of winnable games where they can’t close the deal is a big improvement from earlier in the season where they were being blown out regularly. After another close loss last night to LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, the Spur face another bottom feeder team, the woeful Washington Wizards.

The Spur have the same number of wins as Washington, so maybe ‘woeful’ is an adjective that could apply to both teams, except for the fact that San Antonio has the most impactful rookie in many years, and that makes all the difference. Victor rested last night to satisfy the no back-to-backs of his injury rehab, and tonight he should be ready to take over the game in ways that only he can. The free paths to the basket and open looks inside that the Hornets used to blunt Spurs runs won’t be available tonight, as Victor’s penumbra negates much of the offense even before players consider taking a shot.

It’s going to be a fun game to watch, and the best opportunity for the Spurs to get a win in the current five-game road trip. Let’s watch and see how things develop.

Game Prediction:

Tre Jones will outscore big brother Tyus for the first time in a head-to-head matchup.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

January 20, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

