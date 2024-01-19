How Victor Wembanyama copes with pressure

It’s no secret that being one of the most famous basketball players in the world comes with a lot of pressure and responsibilities. Victor Wembanyama has experienced this kind of life for a long time, despite being only 20 years old. Following Wednesday’s game in Boston, the rookie was asked how it felt to be treated like a “rockstar” every day, receiving so much attention before, during, and after games.

Wemby went on to share that he doesn’t care about that attention and it doesn’t affect him much, claiming that he’s built for this. Part of the reason why he’s comfortable with all this attention has to do with his coping mechanism allowing him to escape from the constant day-to-day pressure. He uses reading as his main outlet to escape reality, with his favorite author being Brandon Sanderson.

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson (@BrandSanderson) has a lot of fans. None is bigger (literally) than Victor Wembanyama.



I talked to them about their mutual respect for each other, and their disdain for the nerds vs. jocks stereotype:



https://t.co/wPN6aFCwrx — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) January 18, 2024

In this compelling article, the rookie and the writer share tidbits on how they’ve impacted each other’s lives in completely different ways. The author is thrilled to see that Wemby is breaking the division between either being an athlete or an avid reader. On the other hand, Wemby uses Sanderson’s books to escape and fuel him. Before the Spurs’ January 10th game, the rookie made sure to read the ending of the book Words of Radiance to pump himself up. “I had to stop because I wanted to save it for game day.”

Turns out the strategy worked, recording his first triple-double versus the Pistons. Overall, Wemby has been impressive on and off the court, and learning more about his passion for reading is making him even more unique and intriguing.

Victor will be playing in the first game of the back-to-back in Washington on Friday night, setting the stage for a matchup against his former teammate Bilal Coulibaly. The anticipation is brewing as the two look forward to facing off against each other!

Wembanyama eager for French reconnection with ex-teammate Coulibaly https://t.co/F8SHHdbFlM — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) January 19, 2024

Good news for Spurs fans! Your cherished team is heading in the right direction. While my initial reflex was to search for San Antonio in the bottom left corner, they’ve made a notable ascent, now positioned in the top half in defensive efficiency!

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/5qWFNUubzi — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 19, 2024

An intriguing perspective is presented in this argument, shedding light on the historical significance of wins in the Rookie of the Year race.